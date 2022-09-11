Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be a sleeper team in fantasy production, so long as they take the leap that many expect them to. With Doug Peterson at the helm and his track record as a quarterback guru, the Jaguars should more than comfortably improve their 23rd-ranked passing attack from 2021 (202.1 yards per game). The receiving corps should greatly benefit, including the likes of Marvin Jones Jr., who could provide some fantasy value heading into Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

In his first season with the Jaguars last year, Jones caught 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 11.4 yards per reception, which resulted in an average of 10.6 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. The advantage heading into Sunday is that Jones will be lining up against a leaky Washington secondary, which ranked 29th in passing yards surrendered per game (254.9). The catch is that Jones will have increased competition in regard to targets.

The Jaguars went on a spending spree to improve their roster in the offseason, agreeing to terms with receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. While Jones has experience and chemistry with Lawrence in his back pocket, Kirk and Jones have to feature significantly in the passing game in order to justify their value. Jones averaged close to 4.3 receptions per game in 2021, but with a crowded receiving room, it remains to be seen whether he matches or exceeds that number this season.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Unless you are in dire need of a receiving threat in your fantasy lineup, managers may be better off playing it safe and sitting Jones on the bench. Lawrence first and foremost has to show his comfort in Peterson’s offensive scheme, and after that, he will show which receiver he has trust in. Though Washington’s secondary was leaky last season, it all hinges on Lawrence targeting his receivers. At best Jones is a flex option, but if you can weather his absence he is best suited to sit in Week 1.