James Robinson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been pegged as a surefire favorite to improve in 2022, thanks to a new offensive system and a number of new additions on the roster. Having a dynamic backfield should help, and running back James Robinson will play an important role. After suffering a torn Achilles in December of last year, Robinson is reportedly fully healthy and in line for a significant workload against the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson had 164 carries for 767 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 before his season ended in December. He also caught 32 passes for 222 yards, with an average of 7.2 yards per reception. It should be no wonder that Robinson may be in line for a bulk of the workload in Week 1 given his track record. He’s proven effective on the ground and in the passing game, and he averaged 12.4 fantasy points per game in PPR formats last season.

Robinson will not be alone in the backfield on Sunday, as second-year Travis Etienne is healthy after missing all of last season with a Linsfranc injury in his foot. While Robinson has the experience advantage over Etienne, the latter will surely more than a few touches against the Commanders. Robinson averaged around 10.3 carries per game last season, so that number could drop in 2022 due to a shared backfield.

Start or sit in Week 1?

The Jaguars face a formidable run defense in Washington, but Robinson’s effectiveness in the passing game adds an extra layer to his fantasy potential. Even though he may share some carries on Sunday I like his potential as a flex option in both standard and especially in PPR leagues. He may not justify an RB2 role, but if you have an open flex spot in your starting lineup, I say fire up Robinson as a potential x-factor to help your fantasy team to a 1-0 start.