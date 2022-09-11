Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars wrote an empty check in the offseason in order to improve their roster, spending the third-most money through free agency transactions and the NFL Draft. Headling their offseason moves was the addition of wide receiver Christian Kirk, who joined the Jaguars on a four-year, $72 million contract. The passing game is expected to take a much-needed leap in 2022, and Kirk will get his first shot to prove his worth against the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Kirk had a career year in 2021 with the Arizona Cardinals, finishing with 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 12.2 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues after solidifying himself as the next option behind Deandre Hopkins and A.J. Green. Now he gets to prove he’s a worthwhile WR1 option against a Commanders defense that may have been solid against the run, but susceptible in pass defense.

In 2021 the Commanders ranked 29th with an average of 254.9 passing yards surrendered to opponents. Washington also ranked 27th in passing yards given up per completion, with an average of 10.8. Their pass defense in 2021 also posted a 48.2% DVOA on third and fourth down, meaning they were worse than the league average by close to 50 percent. All these statistics should be to the benefit on Kirk on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Kirk enters as the certified WR1 for Jacksonville on Sunday, and you can expect the targets to come his way after securing a noteworthy contract in the offseason. Doug Peterson is a noted quarterback guru, and Trevor Lawrence’s passing efficiency should only improve after an uninspired rookie season. Having pass rusher Chase Young on the sidelines should help give Lawrence more time in the pocket as well. Fire up Kirk in your fantasy lineups, whether its PPR or standard.