Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After a struggling rookie season, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence could use a bounce back season in 2022. He was unlucky as he played for Urban Meyers who’s time in the NFL was an absolute failure. He will now be playing under Doug Pederson.

In 2021, Lawrence went 359-602 throwing for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also had 73 rushes for 334 yards and two touchdowns. I expect the Jaguars offense to be much more productive this season. It all starts with the offensive line production.

In all of the NFL, the Commanders allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Their secondary had major struggles and while Chase Young is off the field, the pass rush isn't really there. In free agency, they signed Darious Williams and drafted Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd in the first round. The hope is those three can give the defense a boost.

Start or sit in Week 1?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Lawrence should sit.