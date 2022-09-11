Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Terry McLaurin has proven to be the Washington Commanders' best offensive weapon in recent memory, and their faith in him was solidified with a three-year contract extension in the offseason. McLaurin should be in for an improved 2022 season from a statistics view, with arguably the best quarterback he’s had in his career now throwing to him. Week 1’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first mark of what should be a significant 2022 season for the Commanders receiver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

With a quarterback carousel under center in Washington, McLaurin averaged just 12.5 fantasy points per game in 2021, which was 25th among all receivers. In total he hauled in 77 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns, marking back-to-back seasons surpassing the 1,000 receiving yards mark. Again, that was with a revolving door of quarterbacks targeting him. Now with Carson Wentz under center, it should bring some stability to the position and maximize McLaurin’s fantasy output.

McLaurin also has a favorable matchup to start the season against the Jaguars. In 2021, Jacksonville surrendered an average of 23.5 fantasy points per game to receivers, which was the 10th highest among defenses. While the Jaguars may have bolstered their front seven, it remains to be seen whether the secondary will take a leap this season.

Start or sit in Week 1?

The Commanders are at home and McLaurin has the best quarterback he’s had in his career under center. The icing on the cake is the favorable fantasy matchup with the Jaguars defense, who also surrendered an average of 10.3 yards per reception. McLaurin is the bonafide WR1 in Washington and paired with Wentz it makes him a comfortable start in fantasy lineups for Week 1.