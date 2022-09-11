Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Carson Wentz will hope that the third time is the charm as he debuts for the Washington Commanders in Week 1. His stint in the nation’s capital will mark his third team in as many seasons, and his first regular-season opportunity will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz should have an extra chip on his shoulder based on the factors that played into his departure with the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Carson Wentz

In his lone season with the Colts, Wentz ranked 14th among quarterbacks with an average of 15.6 fantasy points per game. He threw for 3,563 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, with an average of 6.9 passing yards per attempt. The quarterback carousel under center hindered the Commanders a year ago, but the hope is that Wentz’s experience brings some stability to the position.

Wentz should have an advantage on Sunday against the Jaguars. While Jacksonville was decent with their 17th-ranked passing defense (227.9) passing yards allowed per game), they were much more accommodating to fantasy quarterbacks. In 2021, the Jaguars surrendered the eight-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, with an average of 17.8. On paper, the Jaguars’ defense looks improved compared to 2021, but how solid the secondary will remain a question.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Wentz should have more than enough motivation to prove that he was worth the trade to Washington, and Jacksonville’s history of gifting fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks is a decisive factor. The Commanders should lean into the passing game after the quarterback position proved to be a limitation for so many seasons, which bodes well for Wentz’s fantasy potential. Wentz should be a start in fantasy lineups for his Week 1 bout with the Jaguars.