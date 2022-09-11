 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Isiah Pacheco ahead of the Chiefs Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals.

By pete.hernandez
KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 25: Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the football during first quarter preseason game action against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

As the Kansas City Chiefs embark on another campaign towards the Super Bowl they could be employing a committee approach in the backfield. While a veteran may naturally lead the committee, seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco could more than easily see a share of the carries after his performance in the preseason. The Arizona Cardinals present an intriguing matchup in Week 1 as the Chiefs could employ multiple backs to their advantage.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco flashed enough potential in the preseason to have his name under consideration for regular season snaps. The seventh-rounder totaled 66 yards on 16 carries with an average of 4.1 yards per carry. He also hauled in all three targets for a total of 21 receiving yards. In an offense that loves to stretch the field, Pacheco could be a sleeper choice for Andy Reid.

The Cardinals were also decent against running backs last season, allowing 16.0 fantasy points per game, which ranked as the ninth-fewest points to the position. It’s tough to imagine the fantasy point volume Pacheco could get in a committee role in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 1?

While the potential is there for Pacheco to carve out a nice role in the Chiefs’ offense, it will likely take time to develop. Kansas City’s running back by committee approach has a crowded room with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerrick McKinnon, and potentially Ronald Jones fighting for carries in addition to Pacheco. He may be worth a stash to monitor through the season, but in Week 1 Pacheco should be held on the bench among fantasy rosters.

