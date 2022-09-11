Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

As the Kansas City Chiefs embark on another campaign towards the Super Bowl they could be employing a committee approach in the backfield. While a veteran may naturally lead the committee, seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco could more than easily see a share of the carries after his performance in the preseason. The Arizona Cardinals present an intriguing matchup in Week 1 as the Chiefs could employ multiple backs to their advantage.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco flashed enough potential in the preseason to have his name under consideration for regular season snaps. The seventh-rounder totaled 66 yards on 16 carries with an average of 4.1 yards per carry. He also hauled in all three targets for a total of 21 receiving yards. In an offense that loves to stretch the field, Pacheco could be a sleeper choice for Andy Reid.

The Cardinals were also decent against running backs last season, allowing 16.0 fantasy points per game, which ranked as the ninth-fewest points to the position. It’s tough to imagine the fantasy point volume Pacheco could get in a committee role in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 1?

While the potential is there for Pacheco to carve out a nice role in the Chiefs’ offense, it will likely take time to develop. Kansas City’s running back by committee approach has a crowded room with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerrick McKinnon, and potentially Ronald Jones fighting for carries in addition to Pacheco. He may be worth a stash to monitor through the season, but in Week 1 Pacheco should be held on the bench among fantasy rosters.