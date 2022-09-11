JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Despite dealing with some knee issues prior to this week, JuJu Smith-Schuster is on track to make his debut with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Part of a revamped receiver corps following the trade of Tyreek Hill, the former Steeler looks like he could be a go-to for quarterback Patrick Mahomes this season, making him a solid option for fantasy rosters.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

While the Chiefs offense has the potential to make a different receiver a fantasy prize each week, the most obvious option headed into the opener is Smith-Schuster. He and Mahomes had a nice connection during training camp, and it wasn’t all that long ago that JuJu was one an up-and-coming star.

The Cardinals were one of the five friendliest defenses for opposing receivers in fantasy last season. They lost pass rusher Chandler Jones during the offseason, and JJ Watt is questionable with a calf injury.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start JuJu Smith-Schuster this week.