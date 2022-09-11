Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s sophomore season was wrecked due to injury, but he has an excellent shot of bouncing back now that he is at full health. The Kansas City Chiefs offense may be known for stretching the field but they also value the ground game. Ahead of a favorable Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, Edwards-Helaire stands to reaffirm his place as an impact player in this offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire was limited to just 10 games in 2021 and saw both his rushing yards and receiving yards totals dip in the aftermath. But 2022 should shape up more like his rookie season, where he totaled 803 rushing yards with 297 yards through the air. He was also 17th in evaded tackles, 12th in breakaway runs, and 29th in yards created per touch.

The Cardinals gave up an average of 16.0 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs last season. They were also 31st and 27th in second-level and open field yards. In what figures to be a high-scoring affair between these two teams, Edwards-Helaire has a favorable shot of producing double-digit fantasy points to start the season.

Start or sit in Week 1?

The odds of Patrick Mahomes going nuclear always present cause for concern, but that’s the reality of playing for Kansas City. Both Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs should be motivated to start the season on a strong note, which means getting the ground game going first and foremost. Edwards-Helaire is a start for Week 1 in all scoring formats.