James Conner start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

This week, we’ll get the chance to see James Conner unleashed when the Arizona Cardinals kick off the 2022 NFL season in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cardinals made a major commitment to Conner after last season, letting Chase Edmonds go and signing the former Steeler to a sizable contract extension. He’s entrenched as their No. 1 running back, and he’s got a solid matchup to start the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner was going to dominate the backfield for Arizona anyway, but a couple of notable absences among the team’s offensive skill players should mean even more work. With wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore out this week and Zach Ertz questionable, the Cardinals are thin on offense.

The Chiefs were middle of the pack last year in rushing yards allowed, which will benefit Conner in handling most of the carries. Where he could really make a big contribution is as a pass catcher. Last season, Conner caught 37 of 39 targets for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Don’t be surprised if they have to lean on his receiving chops to spread around the targets in what could be a shootout.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start James Conner this week. He’s a very good RB2 with the potential for lots more in Week 1.