A.J. Green start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs come to the desert on Sunday to take on the Cardinals in a game with the highest over/under of the week at 54 points. We’ll get to see Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes do their thing, but with a few less weapons than last season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR A.J. Green

Last season was productive enough for Green, as he caught 54-of092 targets for 848 yards and three touchdowns, but that isn’t cutting it in fantasy football. The good news for Green this week is that Deandre Hopkins is suspended and Rondale Moore is out with a hamstring injury. But, the Cardinals did grab Marquise Brown in a draft day trade to take over the No. 1 spot while Hopkins is out.

This is a good spot for Green, but he hasn’t shown the explosiveness he had with the Bengals and he’s very much a role player now. He’ll likely need a touchdown to be a good start this week.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Sit Green in most leagues.