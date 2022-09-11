Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

There will be an AFC North battle in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff for this game will be at 1 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. CBS will carry the contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst has jumped around the league since being drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Ravens and then the last two years of his rookie deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He joins the high-octane Cincinnati offense, but one that isn’t known for using the tight end much.

Start or sit in Week 1?

The Bengals have no shortage of fantasy-relevant players, from Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Hurst is on that fringe area where he would likely be the fourth or fifth receiving option in this offense. He is a solid blocker, though, which is likely why he was brought in during free agency. Until he proves otherwise, I would reserve Hurst only for matchups against teams bad against tight ends. Sit Hurst for now.