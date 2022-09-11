Sammy Watkins start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Is Sammy Watkins the answer? This is the main question Green Bay Packers fans and fantasy managers alike are asking themselves heading into 2022. The Packers get the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 on Sunday. The wide receiver room is drastically different and Watkins is expected to play a big role in the offense. Let’s take a look at his outlook heading into the game.

Update — Allen Lazard is doubtful to play in Week 1 vs. Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Sammy Watkins

Watkins enters the season as one of the likely starting WRs for the Packers. The other is Allen Lazard, who may miss the game due to an ankle injury. Either way, Watkins has the potential to be Aaron Rodgers’ top target. There are a couple “ifs” surrounding that sentiment. Watkins needs to stay healthy. He’s missed at least a few games in almost every season he’s played in the NFL. Watkins needs to be reliable and stay consistent. He has big-play ability still but isn’t always the best at converting targets. Still, he’s got the fast-track to being the WR1 for Green Bay. That could translate into a huge season. Key word being “could”.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start. But as a FLEX in PPR leagues. If Lazard is out, Watkins becomes a strong FLEX/borderline WR2 play. If Lazard plays, that could also be fine for Watkins, who figures to get plenty of targets. It’s Aaron Rodgers. If you catch the ball, he’s gonna feed you. Watkins could get us there in PPR formats on usage alone. The matchup could also be pretty soft against Minnesota, which has a new coaching staff. It’s also worth noting Watkins is getting hype as a trendy cheap WR play in DFS on DraftKings.