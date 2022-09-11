Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers take on division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders in a rematch of the crazy Week 18 game that kept the Chargers from sneaking into the playoffs. Justin Herbert and company will be motivated to get off to a good start at home, but will they get their new tight end involved?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

Everett had split work while with the Rams for the first four seasons of his career, so the move to Seattle was seen as an upgrade last season. Unfortunately, he saw similar numbers to his years in Los Angeles. But, the move to the Chargers is yet another step up, as they have a much better passing offense than Seattle and could utilize Everett in the red zone. Add in the fact that Donal Parham is out for this game, and a touchdown reception is very much a possibility.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Everett is right on the edge as a start, but I’m on board and going to push him over that edge. Start him.