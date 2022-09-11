Darren Waller start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Darren Waller is hoping to bounce back after a season riddled with injuries and hiccups regarding contract negotiations. In 11 appearances, Waller hauled in 55 receptions on 93 targets for 665 yards and two touchdowns. Assuming he’s at full health ahead of the 2022 campaign, the 30-year-old tight end’s numbers should balloon in a top-5 Las Vegas Raiders offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Darren Waller

Waller finished 2021 disappointingly ranked as the overall TE17 in fantasy football. He’s one of the most talented and versatile that the NFL has at the position, and he’s capable of elite TE1 production on a weekly basis. With Davante Adams’ presence in the offense, Waller’s role is expected to be bigger than ever. He projects as the overall TE5 in fantasy football in 2022, after recording 7.1 fantasy points per game last year in half-PPR formats.

Start or sit in Week 1?

If you were courageous enough to select Waller in the place of a potential RB2 or WR2 in fantasy drafts, it’s almost mandatory that he’s immovable at the TE spot in your lineup. It’s going to be interesting to see how he performs in a new offensive scheme, under new head coach Josh McDaniels.