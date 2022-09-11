Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Hunter Renfrow erupted for a career-best 103 receptions on 128 targets for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. The Clemson product has finally found a consistent rhythm with quarterback Derek Carr, and success should hover over him once again in the next campaign.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow clearly benefitted from the team’s release of Henry Ruggs III last November. The Raiders quickly made him a large part of the offense, as he maintained 5+ targets in every appearance except Weeks 11 and 16. Working primarily in the slot, the 26-year-old speedster finished as the overall WR10 for fantasy points, and ninth in the league with nine total touchdowns.

It remains to be seen if Renfrow can still produce in the same fashion with Davante Adams taking over as the clear-cut WR1 in the Raiders offense. The good news for fantasy managers is: Head coach Josh McDaniels has a positive history of maximizing production at the slot. Most notably with former New England Patriots WRs Wes Welker and Julian Edelman, two players that Renfrow emulates.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Renfrow enters the 2022 campaign as the overall WR38 in fantasy football, per FantasyData. Aside from his big-play potential on a weekly basis, the heavy target volume should keep him locked into WR3/flex spots in lineups.