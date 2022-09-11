Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders had the fifth-lowest rushing attempts and rushing yards in 2021. Despite being able to punch it in the end zone 14 times, there are plenty of questions about the current backfield. Josh Jacobs is expected to be the starter, but there are also a few capable options in the fold — Zamir White, Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah. How much trust should fantasy managers have in Jacobs in the 2022-23 campaign?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs failed to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his three-year career last season. The Raiders have gradually shifted to a pass-first offense, and that should only continue with the huge addition of Davante Adams this offseason. Outside of the red zone, it may be difficult for Jacobs to find his openings. The team has also hinted at a committee approach with the running game, and that never bodes well for the starting ball carrier from the previous year.

In half-PPR formats, Jacobs still warrants some RB2/flex consideration due to his 10-15 touches per game. What’s encouraging for the 24-year-old running back, is how strongly he performed from Weeks 15-18 last year — averaging 21 rushing attempts for 94 yards.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Whenever the word “committee” gets thrown in the air for a running back, it’s always a fantasy manager’s worst nightmare. It will be interesting to see how this translates on the field, but for now, we can expect limited volume for Jacobs.