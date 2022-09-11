Mike Williams start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Mike Williams started as fantasy football’s most dangerous wide receiver in the 2021-22 NFL season, racking up 22 receptions on 31 targets and four touchdowns in the first three weeks. Unfortunately, the six-year veteran’s numbers tapered off for the remainder of the Los Angeles Chargers’ 9-8 season. He’ll look to bounce back and maintain the efficiency far into 2022.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams and Los Angeles came to terms on a three-year, $60 million contract with$40 million guaranteed in March. He will line up opposite Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton — all of whom had solid contributions of their own for the Chargers offense last year.

To go along with having a top-3 NFL arm in Justin Herbert throwing him the football, Williams should see plenty of opportunities for monster performances with much of the pressure off of him in a stacked offensive unit. He’ll likely improve on his career-best 170.6 total fantasy points, and could potentially be a top-10 WR for the entire season if all goes according to plan with this team.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start Williams Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders as a high-ceiling WR2.