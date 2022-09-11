Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Keenan Allen is coming off a stellar season in 2021, and plans to pick up right where he left off as the Los Angeles Chargers embark on a potential championship journey. The 10-year-veteran recorded 106 catches on 157 targets for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns in his last campaign.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen is arguably the most reliable wideout that fantasy football has to offer in 2022. He played and started in 16 games last year, and saw at least eight targets in all but two appearances. With Justin Herbert primed for another brilliant season under center, Allen should have no issue making it four-straight seasons with 100 or more catches.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Allen has finished as a top-15 receiver in fantasy football for each of the last five seasons, and figures to be Herbert’s main target, even with Mike Williams and Jalen Guyton in the fold. Allen enters as the overall WR15 in fantasy football, just behind teammate Williams at No. 14, according to FantasyPros. He finished with his best point total of the last three seasons with 151.8, and averaged 9.5 per contest. Start Allen with gusto anywhere in your lineup for Week 1.