Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Oh no, here comes the hype train, move over. Oh wait, it’s just Romeo Doubs. The Green Bay Packers drafted two wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. One of them was Christian Watson, who was expected to come in and play right away. The other was Doubs, who may have jumped Watson for playing time early on. It’s tough to tell, you know, since we haven’t seen games. So the Packers enter Week 1 vs. the Minnesota Vikings with the potential to have Doubs heavily involved in the offense. He also could go without a target. Let’s take a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs had a great training camp and preseason. There’s no discounting that. The rookie WRs were criticized by QB Aaron Rodgers but also received plenty of praise. It’s always tough to tell with rookie wideouts and how effective they’ll be at the next level. Looking at the WRs in front of him — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins — it’s easy to see why fantasy managers are taking Doubs.

We need to temper expectations a bit. It’s unlikely Doubs starts at wide receiver and we don’t even know if he’ll work in on three-wide sets. If Lazard is unable to play, then Doubs should at least get more snaps, but it’s unclear how many targets. While there are a lot of looks to go around with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, it doesn’t mean the Packers are going to chuck it all game. Green Bay should lean on its RBs and defense this season.

Start or sit in Week 1?

This is a tricky question. If Lazard is out, Doubs is worth a start ONLY as a FLEX play in deep leagues. If you’re playing Doubs with the idea he’ll be a WR2 or WR3, that isn’t smart. It could pay off. It could also blow up in your face. It’s a big gamble. If Lazard plays, don’t expect Doubs to get a ton of work. A healthy Lazard makes Doubs a more volatile play and nothing more than a risky FLEX option in deep PPR leagues.