Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers enter the 2022 NFL season with a lot of question marks at wide receiver. One of the constants heading into the season is Allen Lazard, who is expected to lead the group and be QB Aaron Rodgers’ top target. Outside of Lazard, the Packers have Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and a pair of rookies. Can Lazard emerge as the top WR and pay off as a fantasy sleeper? Let’s take a look at his outlook for Week 1 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Update — Lazard is doubtful to play in Week 1 vs. the Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

First off, Lazard is likely going to be on the injury report as questionable to play. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury and didn’t practice all week. So you’ll need to keep an eye on inactives on Sunday morning before doing anything. If Lazard is healthy, it’s not a bad matchup. Lazard should lead the Packers in targets most weeks and he caught eight TDs despite limited targets last season. Assuming his target share increases, the numbers could be fruitful.

Start or sit in Week 1?

If healthy, start. If out, well, sit, of course. Normally in the NFL if a player is active and healthy, they are going to play. If coach Matt LaFleur alludes to any type of limitations on Lazard, then keep him on the bench. If it’s all systems go, Lazard makes more sense as a WR3 or FLEX play given his TD potential. If it’s a standard league, maybe we keep Lazard on the bench until he’s 100%. In PPR, a healthy Lazard is a good FLEX.