Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2022 NFL season with a new coach and new outlook on offense. The team is expected to be more pass-heavy, which bodes well for QB Kirk Cousins. Or so it seems. The Vikings have a solid wide receiving core featuring Justin Jefferson, who could be the top WR in the entire league. Let’s take a look at Cousins’ outlook for Week 1 vs the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins is 4-3-1 with 18 TDs and five INTs with a 110.4 passer rating against the Packers in his career. Cousins torched Green Bay for 341 yards and 3 TDs in 2021 in his lone start against the Pack. Those numbers look good and the offense is only expected to improve/be more pass-happy. Aside from Jefferson, the Vikings have Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and TE Irv Smith Jr. The Packers are expected to have a better overall defense, which could give Cousins some problems. Still, the overall numbers are pretty solid.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start. If your QB1 is Cousins, you’re obviously starting him. If you’re not confident in who you have at QB and are already looking at the waiver wire in Week 1, well, that doesn’t seem ideal. But if that is the case, Cousins isn’t a bad streamer against the Packers.