Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will host Aaron Rodgers and the division rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The game has a 46.5 over/under and the Packers are favored by just 1-point at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

The Vikings are under new head coach Kevin O’Connell. He hails from the world champion Los Angeles Rams and should help give the Vikings a bit more oomph to their offense. That should be good for the receivers, which Adam Thielen is one. Thielen is no longer the No. 1 receiver, as Justin Jefferson has taken over that role, but he is still productive when healthy.

Despite missing four games, Thielen still caught 10 touchdowns and 14 the year before. The receiving yardage has decreased, so he’s not as consistent in fantasy, but the touchdowns have been making up for that.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start Thielen.