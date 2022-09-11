Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans get their star running back Derrick Henry back to start the season and hope to make another run to the top seed in the AFC. The Giants on the other hand look to get out of the NFC East cellar and get more than four wins like they had last season. If they can stay healthy, they have a bunch of above average receivers who could help them do just that.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kadarius Toney

Last season the Giants first round pick, Kadarius Toney, looked the part on a few occasions. The main trouble for Toney ended up being injuries coupled with QB Daniel Jones’ neck injury. Toney was dealing with injuries this preseason, but is ready to go for Week 1. As far as talent goes, he’s got it and there is always upside for a strong fantasy game. Unfortunately, the Giants have a lot of wide receivers and an overall poor offense.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Sit Toney.