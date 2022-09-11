Robert Woods start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the New York Giants to kick off the season. The Titans are 5.5-point favorites and were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, while the Giants won four games. The Titans rely on Derrick Henry to fuel the offense on the ground, but Ryan Tannehill has been more than serviceable, especially with Henry taking the attention of defenses away from the pass. But, the absence of A.J. Brown leaves a bunch of targets for whoever can step up into that No. 1 role this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

Woods is in his ninth season as an NFL wide receiver and has shown great upside when given work. A torn ACL kept him from playing in the Super Bowl with the Rams, but he was a star in their offense. Now in Nashville, he’s not going to see the same offense, but he also doesn’t have Cooper Kupp in his way. And with rookie Treylon Burks likely still learning the offense and finding his way, Woods should be the no doubt No. 1 receiver to start the season.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start Woods as a WR3 with hopes for much better.