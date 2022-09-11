Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is the third piece of the Giants’ offense that new head coach Brian Daboll will try to restore. Golladay will be the focal point of the passing game Sunday when the Giants travel to take on the Tennessee Titans at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

The Giants passing offense was awful last year. There’s no nice way to put in. They just couldn’t throw the football consistently. Golladay is a classic outside receiver that needs a downfield passing game to be productive. He had 37 catches, converting on less than 50 percent of his targets, for 521 yards and zero touchdowns. Although it wasn’t all his fault, Golladay was a fantasy bust in every sense of the word.

Start or sit in Week 1?

I think Golladay will be better in 2022, but it’s a “wait-and-see” right now. He sits this week until we see what the new-look Giants offense really looks like.