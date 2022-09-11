Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is back on the field for his fifth season and is in the hunt for a new contract. One of the goals of new Giants head coach Brian Daboll is to get Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones to reach their full potential. The quest begans on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. when the Giants travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley dealt with ankle issues for the final three months of the season and also sat for a stint due to COVID. He just wasn’t very good last year, rushing for 593 yards and getting just 41 catches and 263 yards in the passing game. His four total touchdowns didn’t inspire much hope on fantasy owners either. But it’s year five for Barkley and in a contract year he wants to show that he is still a top-end back in this league.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Barkley is facing a tough challenge against the Titans, but I think he’s going to get a high volume of touches. Barkley is a strong RB2 option this week and should start.