Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will open the season as the starter and hopes to improve under the tutelage of new head coach Brian Daboll. Jones will get another chance to make a first impression Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans in a 4:25 p.m. start.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones struggled in his third year and continued his downward trend from a promising rookie season in 2019. He threw for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven picks in 11 starts last season. His 41.5 QBR was among the bottom third among starting quarterbacks.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Jones is a sit against a tough, rugged Titans team.