Treylon Burks start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans host the New York Giants on Sunday and will have a much different receiving core than last season. Their No. 1 receiver, A.J. Brown, was shipped off to the Philadelphia Eagles in a surprising trade. The Titans looked to replace Brown in the draft and took Treylon Burks with the 18th pick overall.

Burks has the makeup of a strong NFL receiver, but he has been lagging on the Titans depth chart this preseason. A rookie receiver not getting hyped and given the No. 1 spot isn’t that outrageous though and Burks has been coming on toward the end of preseason according to reports.

He will start the season behind Robert Woods and possibly others, but he’ll also be given a chance to prove himself. But, until he does show that he’s getting starters snaps and targets, he’ll be risky.

Start or sit in Week 1?

I love his talent and believe he could put up good numbers in this game, but the risk is a bit too much. Sit Burks.