Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had drop off from his breakthrough seasons in 2020 and 2021, but running back Derrick Henry is healthy again and that should open up things for the Titans when they host the New York Giants on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill threw for 3,734 yards and 21 touchdowns, but the 14 interceptions stick out. He had to do more last season because of the injujry to Henry. If Henry stays healthy then the passing offense opens up for Tannehill, even without A.J. Brown there to catch everything. Expect Tannehill to not have to take so many chances with the football and improve his accuracy and red-zone production in 2022. And Treylon Burks has come up after a slow start. He should be able to help out Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Tannehill is a start against the Giants defense.