Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans added tight end Austin Hooper to the team vis free agency this offseason. He’ll join Ryan Tannehill and company in Week 1 one they host the New York Giants in Nashville. As 5.5 point favorites, the Titans should once again be all in on running the ball with Derrick Henry.

The Titans are a run first team, which means the tight end will need to block. They also don’t seem inclined to give one tight end the majority of the snaps, as seen by three tight ends getting similar stats last season on the way to a total of just 677 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns. This just isn’t a great situation for a tight end that doesn’t have elite credentials. He will need a touchdown to be fantasy relevant, which is very much in the realm of possibility, but still risky.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Sit Hooper.