Real Madrid vs. Mallorca: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Real Madrid will look to continue their perfect start to the season as they take on Mallorca in Matchday 5 action on Sunday. Madrid sit at the top of the table with a 4-0-0 record and 12 points after a 2-1 win over Real Betis last week. Mallorca, with five points in 11th place, are coming off a 1-1 draw with Girona last weekend.

The league leaders come in as the favorites, priced at -400 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. That leaves Mallorca at a +900 price, with a draw sitting at +475 on the board. The match is set to kick off at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday with a livestream available on ESPN+.

Real Madrid v. Mallorca

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: -400

Draw: +475

Mallorca: +900

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid -400

Madrid are off to an impressive start to the season, not only winning their first four matches, but logging a comfortable 3-0 win over Celtic in their first UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday. They’re led by Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, who both have three goals in La Liga play so far this season. David Alaba leads in assists with two, while Benzema has notched on assist as well.

Mallorca thought they had another three points in the bag last week after Antonio Raillo scored in the 87th minute to take a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for Mallorca, Girona pulled one back in the second minute of stoppage time when Samu Saiz converted a penalty kick to salvage a point for his side. Vedat Muriqi leads the scoring for Mallorca with two goals, while Kang-In Lee has a goal and a team-high two assists throughout the club’s first four matches of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side shouldn’t have much trouble in this one as Mallorca hasn’t pulled off a win against them since October 2019. It’s the only time they’ve been able to topple Real Madrid throughout the last 12 years, as Madrid has gone 8-1-1 against the Vermilions since 2010.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.