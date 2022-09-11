George Kittle injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

The start of the 2022 NFL season finds San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle in a tough, but all too familiar, spot—dealing with an injury. Kittle injured his groin in practice on Monday. He’s now listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. He missed practice all week, which doesn’t bode well for his status this week. However, the team has held out hope that Kittle could still play.

Fantasy football implications

For fantasy managers trying to decide whether or not to share in the team’s hope for Kittle’s availability, the best decision here might be to assume he doesn’t play and find an alternative for your lineup this week. Kittle is experienced enough that he could certainly start without practicing this week, but with so much talent at the offensive skill positions, there’s really no reason for the Niners to rush him onto the field in a game where they’re already favored by a touchdown.

Last season, the 49ers looked to Charlie Woerner as their pass-catching tight end when Kittle couldn’t play. However, the offseason addition of Tyler Kroft gives them another option. Both players would be a risky fantasy option. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk would probably see more looks without Kittle.