Russell Gage injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage joined his teammate Chris Godwin with a questionable designation on the week’s official injury report. Gage is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was, however, able to practice in a limited role all week leading up to Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Still, we might not get a better sense of Gage’s status until closer to game time.

Fantasy football implications

There are a few what-if scenarios for the Buccaneers offense that fantasy football managers will have to keep in mind heading into Sunday. Gage seems to have a better chance of playing than Godwin, and if he suits up while Godwin sits, it has the potential to be a productive outing for Gage. Even if Godwin plays, he could still be somewhat limited, so Gage would still have some fantasy value in that scenario too.

If both Godwin and Gage sit this one out, that could mean a ton of work for both Mike Evans and veteran Julio Jones, who’s looked rejuvenated in training camp with Tom Brady throwing him the ball. Keep your timeline refreshed throughout the weekend to see what’s happening.