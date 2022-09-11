Michael Thomas injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

We could see New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas on the field for his first NFL action since 2020 this week, but it’s still a little unclear whether or not that will happen. Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury. He’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thomas was able to practice all week as a limited participant. Head coach Dennis Allen sounded optimistic, telling the press that Thomas was trending in the right direction. Still, that’s not a confirmation for his Week 1 status, so you’ll have to keep an eye on the situation heading into the weekend.

Fantasy football implications

Injuries kept Thomas off the field last season, but he’s being counted on to pick up his No. 1 wide receiver role in what could be a potent offense this year. If he can’t play, rookie Chris Olave could be in for a big game. Veteran addition Jarvis Landry would also see more targets against a Falcons team that’s expected to struggle.

The Saints play an early game on Sunday, so you can at least at least go down to the wire to make a decision about whether or not to have Thomas in your fantasy football lineup, if if comes to that.