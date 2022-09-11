Diontae Johnson injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Despite some concern in the lead up to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Diontae Johnson will indeed suit up. The team’s No. 1 wideout, Johnson had been dealing with a shoulder injury after landing on it in team’s final preseason game. Earlier in the week his status for Week 1 was in question, but he escaped any kind of official designation on the weekly injury report. He was also a full participant at practice on Friday.

Fantasy football implications

Johnson did say that he was playing through some shoulder pain, which is something to keep in mind. However, he was quick to add that he’s played through pain before, so it shouldn’t have an impact on any fantasy football roster decisions. As underdogs to their division rivals, the Steelers could be throwing a lot of Johnson this week, making him a solid option in fantasy lineups.

Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens round out Pittsburgh’s top trio of receivers.