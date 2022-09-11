Drake London injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

It’s going down to the wire whether or not Drake London will make his NFL debut this week. The Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver is listed as questionable on the injury report with a knee injury that he suffered in the team’s first preseason game last month. Head coach Arthur Smith said the team would likely make a decision on Saturday, giving the first-year wideout a chance to test out his knee and see how it feels.

The good news is that London was at least able to practice all week as a limited participant.

Fantasy football implications

The Falcons don’t have much at wide receiver beyond London, so they’ll have to hope he’s able to play against a New Orleans Saints team that could put up big points this week.

If London can’t play, Olamide Zaccheaus and Bryan Edwards would be Atlanta’s top two options at receiver. Edwards is probably a slightly better option, though it’s hard to know just how things would shake out with Marcus Mariota under center. Tight end Kyle Pitts would be an even more attractive play if London sits.