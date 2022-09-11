Kenneth Walker injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

This past April, the Seattle Seahawks invested the ninth pick of the second round in running back Kenneth Walker. That kind of draft capital coupled with Chris Carson’s retirement suggested an eventual starter, but it likely won’t be happening right out of the gate.

Walker has been dealing with a hernia since midway through training camp and is unlikely to play in the team’s Monday Night Football season opener against the Denver Broncos. He is officially listed as questionable on the final injury report, but he did not suit up and it would be a stunner if he was active on Monday.

Fantasy football implications

An MNF questionable usually creates lineup complications, but there’s no reason to think Walker will really be a game-time decision. You can bench him for this week and likely for at least another week depending on how practice goes.

That leaves Rashaad Penny as the Seahawks primary back on early downs. Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas will get some work as well, but Penny is going to be a solid fantasy option in Week 1. The Seahawks have serious issues at the QB position, so look for them to lean on Penny early to try and control the clock against the Broncos. That makes for fringe RB1 territory for Penny.