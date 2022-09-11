Jakobi Meyers injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

You know the NFL season is truly upon us when we’re trying to make sense of the New England Patriots’ injury report. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is listed as questionable with a knee injury, after practicing all week in a limited role. He’s been limited since the team’s final preseason game, though most beat writers are indicating that he will play this week.

Fantasy football implications

An undrafted free agent, Meyers is entering his fourth season in the NFL, coming off the most productive year of his career so far. He is the team’s best receiver, having formed a solid connection with quarterback Mac Jones.

The Patriots added former Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker during the offseason. He could see a steady stream of targets if Meyers can’t play this week. Another player to watch is Nelson Agholor. After a disappointing 2021 season, Agholor was a standout in training camp and the preseason for the Patriots this year.