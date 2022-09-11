Logan Thomas injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Will tight end Logan Thomas be in uniform and on the field when the Washington Commanders kick off their season this Sunday? That question has yet to be answered, officially, but things are at least pointing in the right direction.

Thomas, who is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season, was able to practice as a limited participant all three days leading up to Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report.

Last week, Thomas himself said he wasn’t sure about his availability for Week 1, and there was at least one report, from ESPN, saying that he likely wouldn’t play until Week 2. You’ll have to keep an eye on this situation before making any final decisions for your fantasy roster.

Fantasy football implications

Thomas has a great matchup if he can play this week. If can he stay healthy, he’s a solid option to fill the tight end spot on your roster throughout the season. However, there’s another factor you’ll have to weigh for Week 1, and that’s whether or not the team keeps him on a limited snap count.

If Thomas can’t play, his backup John Bates would step in for him. Bates had 249 yards and a touchdown in eight starts as a rookie last season.