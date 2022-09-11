Allen Lazard injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

It looks like the Green Bay Packers will have to start their season without wide receiver Allen Lazard. The veteran wideout is listed as doubtful on this week’s injury report with an ankle injury. Lazard suffered the injury in practice last week, and sat out all three sessions in the lead up to Sunday’s opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy football implications

Lazard was seen by some as the most likely to lead Green Bay’s group of wide receivers, a position that carries some unknown after the team traded two-time All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason.

Rookie Romeo Doubs and veteran Sammy Watkins are the safest options for fantasy rosters with Lazard on the sidelines this week. Doubs had a great camp, and enters the season with high expectations. Watkins is a solid veteran who can keep the chains moving for Aaron Rodgers. Randall Cobb will be in the mix too. The Packers are expected to spread the ball around plenty, so we might have to wait to get a fuller picture of how the target distribution will look.