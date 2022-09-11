JK Dobbins injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is getting closer to making his return to the field. Whether or not that will happen in Week 1 is still up in the air. Dobbins was a limited participant in practice all week, earning a questionable designation on the official injury report. Dobbins, who’s recovering from a torn ACL suffered last August, has been pushing to be ready for Week 1, but he might have to wait another week before getting back into action.

Fantasy football implications

From a fantasy football perspective, it’s probably best not to count on Dobbins either way. Even if he does play, he’s likely to see a limited workload in a backfield that’s always a riddle for fantasy managers.

Offseason addition Kenyan Drake is expected to be the top dog without Dobbins, but Mike Davis would certainly see some action too. The issue from a fantasy perspective is whether or not any player will see enough work with Lamar Jackson carrying so much of the ground game to make an impact in fantasy. Proceed cautiously.