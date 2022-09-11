Zach Ertz injury: What his status means for Week 1 fantasy football

It’s been more than a month since Zach Ertz first suffered a calf injury in training camp. Unfortunately, it’s still bothering the Arizona Cardinals tight end, who is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He sat out Thursday’s practice, after getting in limited work the day before. He was on the field again Friday, once again limited.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that he was hopeful Ertz would be able to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he did add that the tight end might not be able to play the entire game.

Fantasy football implications

Ertz is one of the better tight ends available in fantasy, ranked 9th at the position in DK Nation’s preseason rankings, so this could mean some scrambling for fantasy football managers. If Ertz can’t play or can only see limited action on Sunday, Maxx Williams would see more work in Arizona’s offense.

The Cardinals are hurting for pass catchers this week. DeAndre Hopkins is suspended and Rondale Moore is out with a hamstring injury, leaving them without two of their top three wideouts. That situation could make Williams solid play this week.