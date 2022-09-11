Who won NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400 race last year?

The NASCAR Cup Series will be in Kansas City, Kansas for this weekend’s race. The Kansas Speedway will host the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 11 at 3 p.m. ET. The race will air on USA and is the second of three races in the round of 16.

Kyle Larson is the reigning winner of this race. He took the checkered flag in 3:03:49, which was his first win at this event. Joey Logano picked up the win in 2020 in 2:53:43, and it was his third win at this race. This event is usually held in mid to late October, and this will be the earliest running in its 22-year existence.

Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Kyle Busch (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+700), Chase Elliott (+750) and Larson (+800). Last week’s winner Erik Jones has +5000 odds to win back-to-back races. Logano has +2000 odds to get back to the winner’s circle.