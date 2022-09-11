 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, September 11 with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com.

The race is 267 laps covering 400.5 miles and usually lasts just at or under three hours. Over the last three years, the race has run 3:03:49, 2:53:43, and 3:02:39. The longest race was the inaugural one in 2001, which Jeff Gordon won with a time of 3:37:19. The fastest race was in 2018 when Chase Elliott won it in 2:38:02.

Tyler Reddick claimed the pole position for Sunday’s race and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +600 odds and is followed by Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson at +700 odds. Erik Jones won last week’s playoff-opener in Darlington and is +10000 to win this race. Kurt Busch won the first race of the season in Kansas.

