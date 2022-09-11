How to watch NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff continues on Sunday, September 11 in Kansas City. The circuit runs the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway, with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET. The race will air on USA Network.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Tyler Reddick is the pole-sitter for Sunday’s race and enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 odds. Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson follow with each holding +700 odds. Joey Logan is installed at +800 and Martin Truex, Jr. is +900.
2022 Hollywood Casino 400 live stream
Date: Sunday, September 11
Time: 3 p.m.
Channel: USA Network
Live stream link: USANetwork.com
STARTING LINEUP
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|3
|Alex Bowman
|48
|4
|Christopher Bell
|20
|5
|Ross Chastain
|1
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|45
|7
|Kyle Larson
|5
|8
|Austin Cindric
|2
|9
|William Byron
|24
|10
|Chris Buescher
|17
|11
|Austin Dillon
|3
|12
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|23
|17
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|18
|Harrison Burton
|21
|19
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|20
|Kyle Busch
|18
|21
|Ty Dillon
|42
|22
|Chase Elliott
|9
|23
|Michael McDowell
|34
|24
|Erik Jones
|43
|25
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|26
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|27
|Justin Haley
|31
|28
|Noah Gragson
|16
|29
|Cole Custer
|41
|30
|Cody Ware
|51
|31
|Landon Cassill
|77
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|33
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|34
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|35
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|36
|Aric Almirola
|10