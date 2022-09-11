 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on September 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff continues on Sunday, September 11 in Kansas City. The circuit runs the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway, with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET. The race will air on USA Network.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Tyler Reddick is the pole-sitter for Sunday’s race and enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 odds. Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson follow with each holding +700 odds. Joey Logan is installed at +800 and Martin Truex, Jr. is +900.

2022 Hollywood Casino 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, September 11
Time: 3 p.m.
Channel: USA Network
Live stream link: USANetwork.com

STARTING LINEUP

2022 Hollywood Casino 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Tyler Reddick 8
2 Joey Logano 22
3 Alex Bowman 48
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Ross Chastain 1
6 Bubba Wallace 45
7 Kyle Larson 5
8 Austin Cindric 2
9 William Byron 24
10 Chris Buescher 17
11 Austin Dillon 3
12 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Kevin Harvick 4
15 Daniel Suarez 99
16 Ty Gibbs 23
17 Ryan Blaney 12
18 Harrison Burton 21
19 Corey LaJoie 7
20 Kyle Busch 18
21 Ty Dillon 42
22 Chase Elliott 9
23 Michael McDowell 34
24 Erik Jones 43
25 Denny Hamlin 11
26 Brad Keselowski 6
27 Justin Haley 31
28 Noah Gragson 16
29 Cole Custer 41
30 Cody Ware 51
31 Landon Cassill 77
32 Todd Gilliland 38
33 J.J. Yeley 15
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
36 Aric Almirola 10

More From DraftKings Nation