NASCAR results: Who won the Hollywood Casino 400 race? Who won each stage?

NASCAR ran the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 11 and the race wrapped up just after 6:30 p.m. ET. Bubba Wallace claimed the checkered flag in the second playoff race of the season, also marking his second career victory. This propelled him into the second round of the playoffs.

Christopher Bell secured the win in stage 1, which came with ten points. He was followed by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex, Jr., Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., and Bubba Wallace. Bell had +650 odds to win the stage, which were third behind only Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson. Reddick crashed on the 66th lap and finished 35th, while Larson finished 13th in the stage.

Alex Bowman won the second stage and the ten points that come with it. Bell finished second, William Byron finished third, Wallace finished fourth, and Elliott finished fifth.

Wallace entered the race with +2000 odds to win the race. Denny Hamlin finished second, Christopher Bell finished third, Alex Bowman finished fourth, and Martin Truex, Jr. finished fifth.