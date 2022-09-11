 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR results: Who won the Hollywood Casino 400 race? Who won each stage?

NASCAR ran the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who won.

By DKNation Staff
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR ran the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 11 and the race wrapped up just after 6:30 p.m. ET. Bubba Wallace claimed the checkered flag in the second playoff race of the season, also marking his second career victory. This propelled him into the second round of the playoffs.

Christopher Bell secured the win in stage 1, which came with ten points. He was followed by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex, Jr., Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., and Bubba Wallace. Bell had +650 odds to win the stage, which were third behind only Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson. Reddick crashed on the 66th lap and finished 35th, while Larson finished 13th in the stage.

Alex Bowman won the second stage and the ten points that come with it. Bell finished second, William Byron finished third, Wallace finished fourth, and Elliott finished fifth.

Wallace entered the race with +2000 odds to win the race. Denny Hamlin finished second, Christopher Bell finished third, Alex Bowman finished fourth, and Martin Truex, Jr. finished fifth.

More From DraftKings Nation