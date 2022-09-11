What time is the 2022 Italian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Italy this weekend for its next race. The 2022 Italian Grand Prix airs Sunday, September 11 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 53 laps at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy. The course is 5.793 km (3.600 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.720 km (190.596 mi).

This race has had three different winners over the last three years. Daniel Ricciardo won the race in 2021 with a time of 1:21:54.365. In 2020, Pierre Gasly took the checkered flag in 1:47:06.056. Charles Leclerc won the 2019 Italian Grand Prix in a blistering 1:15:26.665.

As with many other races this season, Max Verstappen enters with the best odds to win this Grand Prix. He is installed at -120 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc follows at +125 after claiming pole position on Saturday. George Russell is third at +900 and then it’s a sizable drop-off to Carlos Sainz (+4500), Lewis Hamilton (+4500), and Sergio Perez (+5000). Verstappen has won four races in a row and is now just three shy of the single-season record.