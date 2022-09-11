F1 live stream: How to watch the Italian Grand Prix via live stream

The Formula One season is beginning to wind down. The 16th race of the season will be the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. It will run on Sunday, September 11 at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. Max Verstappen is on pace to set the single-season record for wins in a season. He heads into this race with 10 and just needs to win four of the last seven races to earn the accolade.

The Italian Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Charles Leclerc claimed the pole position at Saturday’s qualifying and Max Verstappen will start at P2. Verstappen entered the week as a heavy favorite with -265 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, after qualifying, his odds are down to -120 and Charles Leclerc improved from +650 to +125. They are followed by George Russell (+900), Carlos Sainz (+4500), and Lewis Hamilton (+4500).