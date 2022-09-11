When is the next F1 event after the Italian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 season has officially wrapped up its European slate of races. Max Verstappen claimed the checkered flag in the Italian Grand Prix and heads into the last notable break with a points lead that is pretty close to insurmountable. Most anything can happen over the final two months of the season, but the Dutchman appears set to claim his second straight points title.

The next race is the Singapore Grand Prix and it is scheduled for October 2nd. There previously was one final European race with the Russian Grand prix scheduled in Sochi. However, that race was canceled after Russia invaded Ukraine and so there’s an extra week before the circuit heads to Singapore.

This race marks F1’s return to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time since 2019. The race was canceled each of the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Charles Leclerc claimed the pole position, Sebastian Vettel won the race, and Kevin Magnussen had the fastest lap. Lewis Hamilton won the previous two races.